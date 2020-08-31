Kelly Clarkson Covers Travis Tritt’s ‘T-R-O-U-B-L-E’

Kelly Clarkson is bringing fans some ’90s country.

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host performs a rendition of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” for her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

The “American Idol” alum performed at home while accompanied by her house band, who gathered on the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“T-R-O-U-B-L-E” is featured on Tritt’s third studio album of the same name, which also includes his hits “Looking Out for Number One ” and “Worth Every Mile”.

In recent at-home episodes, Clarkson has covered Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”, EMF’s “Unbelievable”, Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, and Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, among many others.

The host is expected to return to the studio for season 2 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with a virtual audience.