Mariah Carey Talks Rumoured Eminem Fling And Her ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Appearance On ‘Ellen’

Mariah Carey isn’t about to confirm any rumours.

In a new profile at Vulture, the singer was asked about reports that Eminem has been “stressed” about the possibility that he is featured in her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Was Emphasizing Hand Sanitizer Use Back In 2010

The two artists are long rumoured to have had a romantic fling in 2001, but according to Carey, the rapper doesn’t have anything to worry about.

“There’s some songs that I can sing in response to that but I will not do it,” she said. “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”

Eminem has referenced their relationship, dissing Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon on the Fat Joe and Dre track “Lord Above”.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” Eminem raps on the song. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job ‘fore he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s**t / I let her chop my b***s off too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

RELATED: Twin Brothers Overwhelmed With Emotion Listening To Mariah Carey’s ‘We Belong Together’

In the Vulture interview, Carey also talked about announcing her pregnancy in a 2008 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment, is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” she said. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Carey added that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?’”

DeGeneres has recently come under fire over allegations of a toxic work environment on her show.