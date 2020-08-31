Loretta Lynn And Kid Rock ‘Marry’ In Surprise Ceremony

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock jokingly said their “I dos” this weekend.

Lynn, 88, after watching her son Ernest and his wife Crystal renew their vows, wanted to get in on the action.

The singer, who even had a veil, shared a series of snaps with Kid Rock, writing in the caption: “What a weekend!”

Lynn’s post included, “Marriage isn’t always easy–heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness.”

RELATED: Loretta Lynn Remembers Patsy Cline With New Recording Of ‘I Fall To Pieces’

She then wrote “things got crazy”: “My boy @kidrock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla Lynn also posted some photos from the surprise wedding.

RELATED: Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Violates COVID-19 Guidelines

“Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten,” she joked. “Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em.”

She added that it was all “obv a joke.”