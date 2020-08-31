‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner Speaks Out Following ‘Toxic’ Workplace Claims: ‘It’s Been A Couple Of Rough Months’

Andy Lassner is speaking out following those “toxic” workplace reports.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer addressed fans in a video clip Sunday, telling the camera: “Oh, look who it is. If it isn’t Andy Lassner.

“Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you. I’m back. I’ve been away for a little bit, dealing with — you know, some stuff. You may have read about it.”

RELATED: ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Lets Go Of 3 Producers After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Reports, Promotes DJ tWitch

“It’s been a couple of rough months. But it’s when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth,” he continued. “But to tell you it hasn’t been rough would be a lie, and I’ve always been honest with you. It’s been rough. But I’m back.

“I love you guys; I miss you and I’ll talk to you soon.”

The clip comes after top producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show earlier this month following an internal investigation by WarnerMedia.

DeGeneres has been taking action since the claims emerged online, with it recently being revealed that she is taking further measures with staff to improve working conditions.

Among these: five additional paid days off, birthdays off, and paid time off for staffers to attend to personal matters such as family issues, doctor appointments, and the like.