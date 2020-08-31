Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ TV Series Starring Whoopi Goldberg Gets First Teaser

Good Vs. Evil. Where do you stand? Based on the book by Stephen King, The Stand premieres December 17, only on CBS All Access.

Stephen King fans just got the first look at the new TV adaptation of The Stand.

The series, which will stream on CBS All Access, stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, and Heather Graham.

Based on King’s 1978 novel, the series tells the story of a global pandemic and the world’s survivors trying to pick up the pieces in the aftermath.

In a statement released last week, showrunner Benjamin Cavell revealed that King has written a new coda specially for the series.

“During the two years we spent making ‘The Stand’, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” he said. “We’re honoured to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

“The Stand” premieres December 17.