Brad Pitt Introduces New Limited-Release Rosé Champagne Fleur De Miraval

Brad Pitt is adding champagne to his portfolio.

On Monday, Miraval, the French chateau owned by Pitt, Angelina Jolie and the Perrin family, announced its limited-edition Fleur de Miraval rosé Champagne will be released October 15.

“For me,” Pitt told People, “Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one colour.”

Photo: Champagne Fleur de Miraval

The five-year project to create the new rosé Champagne has been kept secret until now. The wine was made during the unique “saignée” method, which involves bleeding off a portion of red wine juice after being in contact with skins and seeds.

Brad Pitt. Photo: Champagne Fleur de Miraval

“The result is spectacular and I’m very proud of it,” Pitt said.

This blend is made from 75 per cent Chardonnay grapes of different ages and 25 per cent young Pinot noir grapes, and then aged for three years.

Photo: Champagne Fleur de Miraval

The limited first edition of Fleur de Miraval will consist of 20,000 bottlings.

“Miraval isn’t a ‘celebrity’ wine for me,” Pitt explained. “Above all, it’s a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we’re in it for the long term. It’s not just a passing trend.”

Pitt and Jolie found the Miraval property in 2008, finalizing their purchase in 2012. Sources have told People that, despite the couple’s separation, they are committed to the property as an investment for their children.