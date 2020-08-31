Marvel Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With Emotional Video: ‘You Will Always Be Our King’

Marvel paid a heartwarming tribute to Chadwick Boseman Sunday after the beloved actor passed away at 43.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late star, who lost his four-year battle with colon cancer Friday, with Marvel sharing a clip showing how inspiring he was in “Black Panther” and other roles.

Numerous actors and directors commented on how talented Boseman was in the video, with Lupita Nyong’o saying he wore the crown with dignity in the powerful movie.

You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020

Michael B. Jordan and Angela Bassett also paid emotional tributes to the star, while Chris Evans described him as a “powerhouse.”

Scarlett Johansson called him a “soulful actor and so professional,” while Robert Downey Jr. also recorded a message.

The clip, which insisted Boseman would “always be our king,” came as this year’s virtual MTV VMAs were dedicated to the actor, who changed lives around the world with his “Black Panther” role.

Main host Keke Palmer said, “We dedicate tonight’s show to the man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on-screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever.”