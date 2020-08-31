Kelsea Ballerini Is On Cloud Wine In New Video For ‘Hole In The Bottle’

It’s wine o’clock in Kelsea Ballerini’s new music video for “Hole in the Bottle”.

On Monday, the country singer dropped the fun-filled visuals for her catchy wine-loving hit, which is featured on her recently released third studio album, Kelsea.

I swear ten minutes ago that bottle was full // https://t.co/ip3i62ugLE pic.twitter.com/MT6xRIhRcX — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 30, 2020

Co-written by Ballerini, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley and Steph Jones, the track currently sits at No. 38 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart after 12 weeks.

In the playful new video, the singer dives into multiple bottles of wine to get over a breakup, while slipping into several different outfits to prove she is the exact kind of girl that doesn’t need a man.

it ain’t my fault, so don’t blame me pic.twitter.com/DA9YzkTer7 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 30, 2020

“Honey no I don’t miss him In fact, it slipped my mind / There’s a hole in the bottle of wine,” she sings in the catchy chorus.

Fans can watch the video for “Hole in the Bottle” above.