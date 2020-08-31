Mariah Carey Announces Apple TV+ Christmas Special

The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has a special treat in store for fans over the holidays.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, an exclusive holiday event from the singer, is set to air on Apple TV+ this Christmas season.

The new special will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, and will feature the musician and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances.

The “innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together,” a press release confirmed Monday.

In addition to Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens will act as executive producers for the show, while BAFTA winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola will direct.

Carey is set to release her upcoming LP The Rarities on October 2, after launching her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey on September 29.