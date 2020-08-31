Logan Lerman’s New Salt-And-Pepper Hair Sends Shock Waves Throughout Twitter

By Aynslee Darmon.

Logan Lerman. Photo: Getty Images
Logan Lerman was spotted with a spot of grey in his luscious black hair and Twitter is losing its mind.

The “Percy Jackson” actor, 28, was hiking the Hollywood Hills over the weekend and all fans can focus on is the new salt-and-pepper hairdo.

They absolutely love the new, all-natural look, causing Lerman to start trending on Twitter.

The photo was first posted to Lerman’s girlfriend, Analuisa Corrigan’s Instagram Story. Shortly after Corrigan shared the pic, it went viral on Twitter. Check out some of the hilarious reaction:

