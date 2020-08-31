Logan Lerman’s New Salt-And-Pepper Hair Sends Shock Waves Throughout Twitter

Logan Lerman was spotted with a spot of grey in his luscious black hair and Twitter is losing its mind.

The “Percy Jackson” actor, 28, was hiking the Hollywood Hills over the weekend and all fans can focus on is the new salt-and-pepper hairdo.

They absolutely love the new, all-natural look, causing Lerman to start trending on Twitter.

this is the best he’s ever looked i said what i said pic.twitter.com/qAM0ZsKnVS — a (@brokeangeI) August 30, 2020

The photo was first posted to Lerman’s girlfriend, Analuisa Corrigan’s Instagram Story. Shortly after Corrigan shared the pic, it went viral on Twitter. Check out some of the hilarious reaction:

It’s 2020 and Logan Lerman still won’t let me breathe I hate it here pic.twitter.com/fOlX90Cqlq — Aja (@undercvermvrtyn) August 30, 2020

gray hair logan lerman is the only thing that exists in my brain now — LN (@jaynotnow) August 31, 2020

Speaking of daddies… Can we just appreciate the gray hair on Logan Lerman? Like, excuse me? There's a reason he's trending on Twitter. — Zoe is editing FINALLY (@WrittenByZoeM) August 31, 2020

Logan Lerman gray hair thank you so much for doing that — i'm sorry hozier (@marielleheller) August 30, 2020

Wow Logan Lerman really is a demigod, and the grey hair is chef’s kiss! ♡ https://t.co/xcmBHU4S8r — Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Stan Account ♡ (@munecagrenuda) August 31, 2020