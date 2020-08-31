Netflix Drops Terrifying Teaser-Trailer For ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’

Netflix just released a terrifying new teaser-trailer for “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

The next chapter of the “Haunting” anthology series, which follows 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House”, is set in 1980s England.

It’s set to launch on the streaming service October 9, just in time for Halloween.

While “Hill House” was an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 gothic novel of the same name, “Bly Manor” is based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw.

“After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller),” the official description reads.

“But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”