Petition Calls For Chadwick Boseman Memorial To Replace Confederate Statue

Chadwick Boseman’s fans in his hometown have launched a petition to memorialize the late “Black Panther” star.

The petition seeks to replace a statue of a Confederate soldier in Anderson, South Carolina, with a memorial to Boseman.

The current statue, which was erected in 1902, sits in front of the town courthouse with a plaque that reads, “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.”

The petition states, “Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honoured in the same place that birthed him. As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal. That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community.”

Since the killing of George Floyd in May, the Confederate statue in Anderson has come in for much local debate. In June, the statue was vandalized in protest of police brutality and racism.

Mayor Terence Roberts spoke to the Independent Mail in June about the statue: “It’s totally against our fabric, our way of life in this community and what we believe in.”

The report noted that the statue falls under the state’s Heritage Act, removing it would require a vote by two-thirds of the state legislature.

So far, the petition for the Boseman memorial has collected over 11,000 signatures with a goal of 15,000.