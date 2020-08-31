Chloe Sevigny On Embracing Motherhood During Life In Quarantine

Actress Chloe Sevigny discusses being a new mom in quarantine, including how her new role in Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series “We Are Who We Are” has changed her perspective on raising a son.

Sevigny, who has been spending lockdown in her Manhattan apartment with fiance gallerist Siniša Mačković, is embracing new routines with baby Vanja whom she gave birth to in May.

Finding unswaddling him during their morning wakeup routine “really exciting” as a new mom, Sevigny is enjoying all that comes with it. “He’s like a little cat: unfurls and stretches and hangs out for a minute. We both just hang out. Then I get up, change him, and feed him before I even have coffee,” she tells the WSJ. Magazine.

“I’m usually really good at time management. I’m actually really proud of how I get everything done in a day. I keep lists, and I’m very organized. Since I’ve had the baby, I’m just like, I don’t know how anybody gets anything done. I have to cook for everyone, then clean, then feed him, then clean him,” she says, adding she’s lucky to have her mother-in-law help out a few times a week. “We’ve been lucky that Siniša’s been home from work, and he helps all the time. He’s on Zoom calls 24 hours a day, half of them holding the baby.”

For the actress, the best part of motherhood so far has been the “hormonal surge.”

“You feel like you’re on Ecstasy for the first three weeks because there’s this big push because you’re so exhausted,” she explains. “Your body exudes this crazy oxytocin love hormone where you just feel like you’re high. That was really fun. I was like, I would do this again, just for this high.”

Sevigny spent the first trimester of her pregnancy in Italy filming the new series from “Call Me By Your Name” director Guadagnino with child actor Jack Dylan Grazer. Working closely with Grazer gave the actress a new perspective on being mom to a boy before she found out she was pregnant with a son.

“I was around so much boy energy, and I didn’t know what I was going to have at the time. I’d always secretly desired a girl,” she admits. “But I’m very girl-power, girl-friendly, girl-centric. I don’t even have that many male friends unless I’d slept with them or whatever. But on set I kept thinking, What if I have a kid like this kid Jack? First of all, he’s brilliant, so that would be great; but secondly, he has so much energy. It was a lot of meditating on that one.”

The full interview with Sevigny appears in WSJ. Magazine’s September “Women’s Style” issue, on newsstands September 5.