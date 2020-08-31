Sam Hunt Puts His Flair On Garth Brooks’ ‘What She’s Doing Now’

Sam Hunt is putting his take on a Garth Brooks classic.

On Sunday, the country singer shared his genre-blending spin on Garth Brooks’ “What She’s Doing Now”.

Hunt continues to break the boundaries of country music, as his cover is almost unrecognizable to the original 1991 hit.

“Just for laughs, I dial her old number / But no one knew her name / Hung up the phone, sat there and wondered / If she’d ever done the same,” Hunt sings over a synthesizer and heavy beat.

The “Body Like Like A Back Road” singer has a penchant for country-music experimentation, recently sampling Webb Pierce’s “There Stand the Glass” for his latest No. 1 hit “Hard to Forget”.