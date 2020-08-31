Ariana Grande Is The First Woman To Surpass 200M Followers On Instagram

Ariana Grande is making Instagram herstory.

Just hours before her debut performance of “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga at Sunday night’s MTV VMAs, the singer, 27, became the most-followed woman on Instagram with over 200 million followers, the first woman to reach the mark.

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez follow closely behind with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most-followed person on the photo-sharing platform with 237 million. The soccer pro was also the first person to ever hit the 200-million-follower mark.

Gaga congratulated Grande on the achievement, calling her pal a “queen” and to “wear that crown.”

The duo also won Best Collaboration for “Rain On Me” during the ceremony.