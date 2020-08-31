Harrison Ford Remembers Chadwick Boseman: ‘He Is As Much A Hero As Any He Played’

Harrison Ford is mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The actor co-starred with Boseman in the 2013 film “42”, about the life of groundbreaking baseball player Jackie Robinson.

RELATED: Petition Calls For Chadwick Boseman Memorial To Replace Confederate Statue

In a statement to ET, Ford said, “Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told.”

Ford added, “He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed.”

RELATED: Marvel Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With Emotional Video: ‘You Will Always Be Our King’

Tributes to the Boseman poured in throughout the weekend following the news of his death after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

The “Black Panther” star was 43.