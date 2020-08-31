The Weeknd Helps BTS Celebrate Their Record Breaking Billboard No. 1 Song

By Jamie Samhan.

YouTube

BTS easily took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their new song “Dynamite”.

The new hit song was their first Billboard No. 1 and the first time an all-South Korean group topped the charts.

The group thanked their fans on Twitter for getting their song to the top with a fun clip of the boys.

RELATED: BTS’ Jungkook Breaks Huge TikTok Record Despite Not Having An Account

Other celebs also marked the achievement, including Canadian singer The Weeknd.

“Really cool. This is so big for Asian artists. Huge congratulations to @bts_bighit,” he wrote.

RELATED: BTS Are Musical ‘Dynamite’ At Their VMAs Debut

See more reaction from BTS’ Army below:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP