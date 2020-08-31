The Weeknd Helps BTS Celebrate Their Record Breaking Billboard No. 1 Song

BTS easily took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their new song “Dynamite”.

The new hit song was their first Billboard No. 1 and the first time an all-South Korean group topped the charts.

.@BTS_twt earns their first #Hot100 No. 1 with “Dynamite,” making them the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. 🏆 https://t.co/K2QMIGS8vr — billboard (@billboard) August 31, 2020

The group thanked their fans on Twitter for getting their song to the top with a fun clip of the boys.

OH MY!🤭 🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1🎉 전 세계 아미 여러분 정말 감사합니다! #BTS_Dynamite 를 밝게 빛내주신 우리 아미들 덕분입니다🙏

Thank you #BTSARMY You made this all possible! You guys light it up like it's Dynamite 🌟 https://t.co/p0D2BYZ7n0 pic.twitter.com/TLptcFT04P — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 31, 2020

Other celebs also marked the achievement, including Canadian singer The Weeknd.

“Really cool. This is so big for Asian artists. Huge congratulations to @bts_bighit,” he wrote.

really cool. this is so big for asian artists. huge congratulations to @bts_bighit https://t.co/G1lWgeYf90 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 31, 2020

See more reaction from BTS’ Army below:

I've decided to just keep crying until the tears will stop by themselves. Tears need freedom sometimes. #BTS1onHot100 @BTS_twt — Soo Choi⁷ a fan of Billboard Hot100 No1 singer 💜 (@choi_bts2) August 31, 2020

BTS DESERVE NOTHING BUT SUCCESS AND HAPPINESS pic.twitter.com/2ENBdTjOd0 — sara⁷ ♡ (@imsaraawdw) August 31, 2020

BTS did this all one their own, with no bundles, no collaborations with any other artist, no begging us to stream or buy their music, They wanted to release Dynamite purely to make us Happy with their music and now they have made History tonight, couldn't be more proud — mes⁷#TeamBTS (@mes_bts) August 31, 2020