Kanye West Addresses Rumours That He Is Getting Paid By Republicans To Help Re-elect Donald Trump

Kanye West is telling all in a new interview with Nick Cannon.

In a new clip, teasing the upcoming “Cannon’s Class” episode on Instagram, West addresses the ongoing rumours that he is getting paid by republicans to help re-elect Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots,'” West said. Cannon later noted that some have said that Republicans are “paying you to do what you’re doing to be a distraction” in the 2020 election.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell Urges Kanye West To ‘Take Ur Meds’ And ‘Get Balanced’

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Doesn’t Get Why She’s Part Of Kanye West’s ‘2020 Vision’

“Bro, can’t nobody pay me,” West added. “I got more money than Trump.”

But despite starting his own campaign to join the race this fall, West said he’s “not running” for POTUS, “I’m walking.”

Because of his late entry, West will only appear the ballots in 10 states.