Winston Duke Says He Feels ‘Sick’ Over The Death Of His ‘Black Panther’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Can’t Believe He’s Gone’

Winston Duke is one of the many actors expressing their shock and pain over the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The 33-year-old actor posted a touching tribute to his “Black Panther” co-star on Instagram days after the 43-year-old actor’s death from colon cancer.

“How do I start to honour a man who I saw as a giant in many ways; with whom I thought I had so much more time…” he begins. “I am absolutely devastated by the loss of my friend and hero, Chadwick Boseman.”

“I feel sick … I’m in pain and I can’t believe he’s gone,” he writes, paying tribute to his late friend and praising his breakout performance in “42”.

Duke goes on to explain how he saw Boseman as an inspiration, sharing how the actor encouraged him during his “Black Panther” audition and on the set of the Marvel movie.

“Through seeing Chad’s work, I was able to say, ‘I could be just like you one day’ and when I saw you in person for the first time… at my audition for ‘Black Panther‘, you acknowledged me and my dream by saying, ‘he’s ready!’ Man, your words that day made me feel like my dream was finally real!” Duke writes.

He continues: “Chadwick then proceeded to show us collectively every day on set what it was to be a leading man. Not only through his work but by how he welcomed and created a space for all of us to feel safe, open and bold … You even worked with me 1 on 1, on our scenes, so that we could get it right, well before the day of the filming.”

“Thanks for being someone I could look up to on and off-screen,” he later writes, signing off with, “You will NEVER be forgotten. Your heroism is now legend. We’ll carry the load and honour your legacy, the rest of the way!”

Read his full tribute to Boseman below.