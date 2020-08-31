Jimmy Kimmel Will Return To His Studio In September Following Emmys Hosting Duties

After six months of filming his late night talk show from his home and a Hollywood Airbnb, Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to the studio on Sept. 21.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will move back into the El Capitan Entertainment Center on Hollywood Blvd. one day after the comedian hosts the Emmy Awards live from the Staples Center in L.A. without an audience present.

In June, Kimmel announced he was taking a summer hiatus and has had several celeb guests fill in while he was off including Anthony Anderson, Sarah Cooper, David Spade and Lil Rel Howery. The talk show has been airing in a 30-minute format and will resume its normal one-hour timeslot with the move back into the studio.

Josh Gad, Brad Paisley, John Legend and Samuel L. Jackson will take over hosting duties the week of Sept. 8 before the show goes on hiatus for the week of Sept. 14 as Kimmel prepares to host the Emmys.

Most of the late night talk show hosts have returned to their studios following months of filming remotely. Jimmy Fallon was the first to mark his return by heading back to 30 Rock in New York in July, with Stephen Colbert and James Corden returning earlier this month and Seth Meyers set to head back to the studio on Sept. 8.

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is still filming in the woods while Trevor Noah continues to record “The Daily Show” from home. Neither host has announced a studio return date at this time.