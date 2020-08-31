The ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Are Getting Back Together For A Reunion Special

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” are reuniting for an unscripted TV special, celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the cult-classic TV show.

Set to tape on Sept. 10, the actual 30th anniversary of the series, the special will look back at the cultural impact the show has had since its debut in 1990.

Series star Will Smith will be joined by Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a night of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honour of the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

Smith’s Westbrook Media will produce the special, which is set to air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.

The company is also currently working on a gritty new “Fresh Prince” spin-off series.

