Niecy Nash Announces Marriage To Wife Jessica Betts, Thanks ‘Tribe Who Protected’ Them

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts have tied the knot.

The comedian shared the news on Instagram with the simple caption, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” while adding “Love Wins”. Carol Denise is Nash’s legal name.

On Wednesday, Nash thanked all the people who contributed to their magical day. Perhaps the most touching sentiment was Nash’s closing remark: “Thank you… [to] our tribe who protected us, we love you so much.”

Betts, a musician, shared the same image, adding “I got a whole Wife.” In her Instagram Story, Nash shared another picture with the words, “plot twist”.

Nash was previously married to Don Nash for 13 years. They share children Dominic, Donielle, and Dia. After getting divorced, Nash was married to Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2019. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.

This is the first time Betts and Nash’s relationship was made public. It is also unclear when they met but Betts did make an appearance on “Claws” in 2018, which starred Nash.

