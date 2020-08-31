Niecy Nash Announces Marriage To Wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts have tied the knot.

The comedian shared the news on Instagram with the simple caption, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” while adding “Love Wins”. Carole Denise is Nash’s legal name.

Betts, a musician, shared the same image, adding “I got a whole Wife.”

In her Instagram story, Nash shared another picture with the words, “plot twist”.

Nash was previously married to Don Nash for 13 years. They share children Dominic, Donielle and Dia. After getting divorced, Nash was married to Jay Tucker from 2011-2019 when they separated. Their divorce was finalised in March 2020.

This is the first time Betts and Nash’s relationship was made public. It is also unclear when they met but Betts did make an appearance on “Claws” in 2018 which starred Nash.

ET Canada has reached out to Nash’s rep for a comment.