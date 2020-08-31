Channing Tatum Dedicates Upcoming Children’s Book To 6-Year-Old Daughter

Channing Tatum has a touching tribute for his daughter, Everly.

In his upcoming children’s book, The One And Only Sparkella, the actor penned a heartwarming dedication to his 6-year-old.

“To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known,” Tatum, 40, wrote in the dedication according to People. “My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created.”

He added, “This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl… Wear whatever, dance, however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”

Tatum recently announced his first-ever book, all about being a dad.

“I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he wrote to social media announcing The One And Only Sparkella. “I locked myself in my daughter’s room and found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The One And Only Sparkella will be published on May 4, 2021, by Feiwel & Friends.