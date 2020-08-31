Arnold Schwarzenegger To Make His Scripted TV Debut In New Spy Adventure Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking on the small screen in his first scripted series.

Deadline reports Skydance Television is developing a spy adventure show for Schwarzenegger that would become his first foray into scripted television. The show is said to centre on a father and daughter involved in a global spy ring and will be Schwarzenegger’s first major TV role following his one-season stint in reality TV as host of “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

Schwarzenegger will executive produce the series for Skydance, the company behind the recent “Terminator: Dark Fate”.

The spy series is the latest project for the actor who will next be seen in the action crime-comedy “Kung Fury II” opposite Michael Fassbender. He’s also in talks to reprise his “Twins” role alongside Danny DeVito in the sequel “Triplets”, directed by Ivan Reitman.