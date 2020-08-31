Arnold Schwarzenegger To Make His Scripted TV Debut In New Spy Adventure Series

By Rachel West.

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking on the small screen in his first scripted series.

Deadline reports Skydance Television is developing a spy adventure show for Schwarzenegger that would become his first foray into scripted television. The show is said to centre on a father and daughter involved in a global spy ring and will be Schwarzenegger’s first major TV role following his one-season stint in reality TV as host of “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

Schwarzenegger will executive produce the series for Skydance, the company behind the recent “Terminator: Dark Fate”.

The spy series is the latest project for the actor who will next be seen in the action crime-comedy “Kung Fury II” opposite Michael Fassbender. He’s also in talks to reprise his “Twins” role alongside Danny DeVito in the sequel “Triplets”, directed by Ivan Reitman.

