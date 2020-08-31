Tyler Perry Talks Human Trafficking In New Awareness Video

Tyler Perry is helping raise awareness about human trafficking by starring in a new public service announcement video.
The filmmaker teamed up with the first lady of Georgia, Marty Kemp, to create a PSA for her commission, which fights against human trafficking in the U.S. state.
“Sadly it’s happening right here in our backyard in Georgia, in small towns and big cities. Thousands of victims are trapped and they need our help. Unfortunately, many are being trafficked by the very people they trust the most like their friends and family,” says the Atlanta-based star during the video.
The Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission works to combat human trafficking, hold perpetrators accountable and seek justice for its victims.
Their new PSA urges Georgians to learn the warning signs of sex trafficking.
“It is critically important to know the warning signs of sex trafficking and how to report suspicious activity. It can save someone’s life,” Perry continues.
“Working together, we can be the force of good that ends human trafficking once and for all.”
“We are deeply grateful to Tyler Perry for his dedicated work and leadership to support survivors and raise awareness about human trafficking,” said First Lady Marty Kemp in a statement thanking the media mogul.
“With his partnership, more Georgians will be equipped with the knowledge to identify potential instances of trafficking – but most importantly, they will be equipped with the ability to save lives.”