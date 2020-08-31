Mariah Carey Credits Derek Jeter For Helping Her Get Over Ex-Husband Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey is looking back at her fling with Derek Jeter.

The icon, 50, opened up about her time dating Jeter in her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The famous pair dated after her marriage to Tommy Mottola.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Announces Apple TV+ Christmas Special

According to Vulture, who obtained an early copy of the book, Carey revealed she and Jeter “secretly” flirted via text before sharing “a clandestine kiss” on the roof of his apartment building. She later confirmed that her songs “The Roof” and “My All” are about Jeter.

“Of course I do! I can never forget that moment,” Carey told the outlet. “I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Talks Rumoured Eminem Fling And Her ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Appearance On ‘Ellen’

Sing Sing is Carey’s nickname for Mottola’s home, a reference to the New York prison of the same name.

Carey began dating Mottola in 1988 while she recorded her Music Box album. They married in 1993 and divorced in 1997.

The Meaning Of Mariah Carey will be published on Sept. 29, 2020.