New Documentary ‘Being The Queen’ Will Look At How Queen Elizabeth Dealt With Princess Diana’s Death

On the 23rd anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, a new documentary is being released that looks at the public’s reaction to how Queen Elizabeth dealt with the tragedy.

“Being The Queen” examines how while the Queen mourned in private and was there for Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, the public wanted her to mourn with them. As mourners flocked to publicly grieve, the royal family stayed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Brother Honours Her On 23rd Anniversary Of Her Death

There was outrage that the Queen was not doing more in many people’s eyes and it is often considered one of the Queen’s most defining moments.

John Stillwell – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The new documentary includes interviews with the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Angela Oswald, as well as Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, George Lascelles.

RELATED: Princes William And Harry To Install Princess Diana Statue On What Would’ve Been Her 60th Birthday

According to TV Line, the documentary hopes to shed new light on what went on with the Queen behind closed doors during that time.

“Being The Queen” airs August 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Nat Geo.