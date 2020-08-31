Hailey Bieber Reveals What Really Annoys Her About Husband Justin Bieber

They may look like a match made in Heaven, but that doesn’t mean that Justin and Hailey Bieber don’t irk each other in some ways.

RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Purchase Mansion Worth $26 Million In Beverly Hills

In a new interview with Elle, Hailey reveals the one thing that annoys her about her music star husband.

“I don’t consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world,” she begins “It’s fine. I’ve accepted it. I can live with it. They’re visible, they’re there, but they’re not super long.

“My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Teases That He ‘Fully Expects’ Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin To Have A Baby Soon

The model also tells the publication about how Justin has taken a new interest in looking after his skin. “Let me just say that my man is so into skincare. I mean, I wouldn’t say so into skincare, but he cares a lot about what’s going on with his skin now because he knows how much I love it. And he’s just taking my advice,” she explains.

Speaking about she helped her husband in his struggle against acne, Hailey continues: “I tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It’s gone, and he’s really happy. I give him all of the tips that I use personally and I’ve given him products that I use. I’m always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It’s taken him a while, though.”

The 23-year-old star also reveals how she used quarantine to brush up on her beauty knowledge.

“I took a crazy deep dive into skincare,” she adds. “I’m obsessed with skincare. My mom and my grandma taught me a ton about skincare growing up, so when I had the time in quarantine, I was doing dermatology courses and reading all these books about our skin. I find it interesting and I really care about my skin and what goes on it.”

RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Reunite With Friends At Post-Quarantine Dinner