Ralph Macchio Spills On The One Problem With Jaden Smith’s ‘The Karate Kid’ Reboot

Ralph Macchio says there is one big problem with the 2010 reboot of “The Karate Kid”.

The actor starred in the original 1984 film which solidified him as Hollywood royalty. But despite both films being blockbusters, Macchio admits there is a big mistake in the 2010 version.

In the original, Macchio played Daniel LaRusso who learns karate from Mr. Miyagi to defend himself from bullies in Los Angeles. But in the reboot, the film follows Dre (Jaden Smith) who travels to China to learn martial arts to battle an adversary.

“There’s no such thing as karate in China,” Macchio told The Guardian. “So it should have been called ‘The Kung Fu Kid’.”

He later added, “It enhanced the legacy of the original.”

Macchio is currently reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”.