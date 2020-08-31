Ariana Grande Surprises Selena Gomez With Huge Bunch Of Ice Cream-Shaped Flowers

Ariana Grande sent Selena Gomez a sweet surprise in honour of her new single “Ice Cream”.

After co-writing lyrics for the song together with Gomez, Grande celebrated the release by sending her friend a bunch of flowers shaped like the yummy frozen treat.

@selenagomez/Instagram — Selena Gomez/Instagram Story

“OBSESSED,” wrote Gomez, sharing a look at the gift on Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 29.

“Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world,” she wrote on another photo.

“Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari,” read a note that was delivered with the bouquet.

“Ice Cream”, which also features Blackpink, was released on Friday, August 28.

Ahead of the release of the track, Blackpink’s members were asked to share their impressions of working with Gomez, and responded in a group statement to confirm they never actually met her face to face.

“We are all big fans of Selena Gomez. We couldn’t meet in real life but communicated with each other multiple times, so we were able to feel her charming personality,” the group said in a joint statement.

“She was humble and down-to-earth when sharing her opinions with us, which made us realize that she’s such a cool person,” they added. “Selena Gomez told us that she’s also a fan of Blackpink, which made us really happy. We are all very satisfied with the results that were created through her musical synergy with us.”