Harry Belafonte Hits Back At Trump Aide Who Shared Doctored Video Of Joe Biden

Harry Belafonte is reacting to the doctored video released by a senior aide to Donald Trump.

In the altered clip from 2011, it looks like Joe Biden was asleep while a local news anchor tried to interview him.

The real video is from when Belafonte was doing a series of interviews and lost audio contact with the station.

“They keep stooping lower and lower,” Belafonte said in a statement to Deadline. “A technical glitch in an interview I did nine years ago now becomes another one of their lies, more of their fake news. I beg every sane American: please vote them out. I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right.”

The video was shared by Dan Scavino, a senior aide to Trump and White House director of social media, from his private account. Twitter has since labelled it as “manipulated media.”

John Dabkovich, who was co-anchor during the interview, share the real clip in an attempt to set the record straight.

Belafonte’s spokesman, added, “Do they really want to caricature a 93-year-old civil rights icon in the entertainment business? Do they know who they are messing with?”