‘Love Is Blind”s Giannina Gibelli Reacts After Boyfriend Damian Powers Is Spotted Out With Francesca Farago

In a statement made to E! News, fellow “Love is Blind” star Powers insisted that the outing was strictly business.

“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” he explained.

“Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé Moans About Having To Watch ‘Love Is Blind’ As James Corden Gives Viewers A Sneak Peek Inside Singer’s House

The statement continued, “We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh.

“Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car. Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”