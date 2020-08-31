‘Love Is Blind”s Giannina Gibelli Reacts After Boyfriend Damian Powers Is Spotted Out With Francesca Farago

“Love is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli has seemingly responded after her boyfriend, Damian Powers, was photographed on an outing with “Too Hot to Handle” cast-member Francesca Farago.
RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jessica Batten Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend
Twitter blew up with speculation after photographers captured snaps of Farago holding onto Powers’ arm while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.
Damian from Love is Blind and Francesca from Too hot to handle are now dating. Wow 😳 as in Wow😂these reality TV shows make you a lowkey hoe😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/DWTmPmWTDH
— 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻𝑴𝑶𝑫𝑬♥︎ (@PeruthVanessa96) August 30, 2020
RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars LC And Mark Cuevas Split After Cheating Claims — See His Ex Jessica Batten’s Response
Gibelli took to Instagram on Sunday, August 30, to react to the photos.
“Stay in your lane,” wrote the reality TV star in a caption on one of her posts.
“i think we know who dis about,” said one follower underneath the photograph.
“There’s no bad blood on any level, it’s all good,” replied Gibelli.
In a statement made to E! News, fellow “Love is Blind” star Powers insisted that the outing was strictly business.
“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” he explained.
“Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”
RELATED: Michael Bublé Moans About Having To Watch ‘Love Is Blind’ As James Corden Gives Viewers A Sneak Peek Inside Singer’s House
The statement continued, “We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh.
“Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car. Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”