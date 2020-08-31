‘Love Is Blind”s Giannina Gibelli Reacts After Boyfriend Damian Powers Is Spotted Out With Francesca Farago

By Sarah Curran.

Instagram/Damian Powers

“Love is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli has seemingly responded after her boyfriend, Damian Powers, was photographed on an outing with “Too Hot to Handle” cast-member Francesca Farago.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jessica Batten Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Twitter blew up with speculation after photographers captured snaps of Farago holding onto Powers’ arm while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars LC And Mark Cuevas Split After Cheating Claims — See His Ex Jessica Batten’s Response

Gibelli took to Instagram on Sunday, August 30, to react to the photos.

“Stay in your lane,” wrote the reality TV star in a caption on one of her posts.

View this post on Instagram

stay in your lane

A post shared by Giannina Milady Gibelli (@gianninagibelli) on

“i think we know who dis about,” said one follower underneath the photograph.

“There’s no bad blood on any level, it’s all good,” replied Gibelli.

In a statement made to E! News, fellow “Love is Blind” star Powers insisted that the outing was strictly business.

“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” he explained.

“Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé Moans About Having To Watch ‘Love Is Blind’ As James Corden Gives Viewers A Sneak Peek Inside Singer’s House

The statement continued, “We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh.

“Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car. Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”

Click to View Gallery

Star Spotting

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP