TV Show Based On Story Of ‘Riverdale’ Star And Sex Predator Hunter Marisol Nichols Is In Development

“Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols is having her real-life experience of hunting child predators turned into a TV show.

When she’s not starring as Hermione Lodge on the hit teen-series, Nichols is working with the FBI to take down child sex traffickers.

Marie Claire first revealed her secret job in a profile published last April.

Nichols uses her acting skills to sometimes pose as a child or a parent during sting operations.

Her work combating sex predators began after she played cops on shows like “Law & Order: SVU”.

Over the past six years, Nichols has worked alongside local law enforcement, undercover FBI agents and members of Operation Underground Railroad in operations in the U.S. and abroad.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures TV is in the early stages of developing the story into a TV show, which Nichols will executive produce and likely star in.