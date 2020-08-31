TV Show Based On Story Of ‘Riverdale’ Star And Sex Predator Hunter Marisol Nichols Is In Development

“Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols is having her real-life experience of hunting child predators turned into a TV show.
RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Star Marisol Nichols Spends Her Spare Time Helping Cops Catch Pedophiles
When she’s not starring as Hermione Lodge on the hit teen-series, Nichols is working with the FBI to take down child sex traffickers.
Marie Claire first revealed her secret job in a profile published last April.
RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Star Marisol Nichols Files For Divorce From Estranged Husband
Nichols uses her acting skills to sometimes pose as a child or a parent during sting operations.
Her work combating sex predators began after she played cops on shows like “Law & Order: SVU”.
Over the past six years, Nichols has worked alongside local law enforcement, undercover FBI agents and members of Operation Underground Railroad in operations in the U.S. and abroad.
RELATED: Dixie Chicks Share Hilarious Video Announcing Postponment Of ‘Gaslighter’ Release
According to Deadline, Sony Pictures TV is in the early stages of developing the story into a TV show, which Nichols will executive produce and likely star in.