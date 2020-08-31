Michael B. Jordan Releases Emotional Statement After The Death Of Chadwick Boseman, ‘I Wish We Had More Time’

After Chadwick Boseman tragically died of cancer at 43-years-old, his “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan has now spoken out on losing his friend.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” Jordan wrote on Instagram.

“I wish we had more time,” he added multiple times in the post.

Jordan then recalled the early days of his career.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with ‘All My Children’ when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honour purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

He continued, “Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Jordan then said how he now is “more aware” that “time is short” with those you love.

He concluded, “I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”