R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Was Nearly Stabbed With A Pen In Prison

R. Kelly was almost stabbed with an ink pen during an attack at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 26, according to his lawyer.

Court records seen by Page Six, state that the singer was asleep in his cell when a “violent” inmate started “stomping on [Kelly’s] head, repeatedly.”

A motion was filed by Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, in a bid for the artist to be released on bail.

Greenberg alleges that the attacker had “an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly,” however, other prisoners intervened to stop the attack.

“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase ‘Fu** The Feds’ tattooed on his face,” Greenberg’s motion continues.

The attacker was allegedly upset over lockdowns caused by pro-R. Kelly protests outside of the prison.

The lawyer says that Kelly “mostly remains in his cell… to ensure his own safety,” but has now been placed in solitary confinement for his own protection.

Greenberg proposed that the music star, who is awaiting trial on child sex abuse charges, could live in an apartment with his girlfriend close to the courthouse with electronic monitoring.

A judge is yet to respond to the motion.

