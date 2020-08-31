Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah Are Reportedly Dating

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are reportedly an item.

A source told People that the two stars are dating.

“Minka’s never been happier,” the source said of the “Friday Night Lights” star. “It’s a very serious relationship.”

The “Daily Show” star has not addressed the reports.

Kelly has previously been linked to “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and Wilmer Valderrama. Noah dated Jordyn Taylor in 2017, but it is unknown when the split.

ET Canada has reached out to both Kelly and Noah’s reps for comment.