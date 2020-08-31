Jennifer Garner Highlights The Struggles Of Parenting During The Pandemic With New Video

Jennifer Garner is opening up about parenting during the pandemic in a way only she can.
In an ad for her organic food company Once Upon a Farm, Garner rushed to get snack ready for her three kids, hops on a conference call and then has issues making a smoothie before just grabbing cold-pressed applesauce.
“Whatever Back-to-School means for you this year—it’s here! 🎉 🙈🙃 If you’ve been hired to teach Reading, Writing and ’Rithmatic 😬—let us make your job as Snack Lady a whole lot easier— with homemade tasting deliciousness and without added sugar,” she captioned the clip.
RELATED: Jennifer Garner And Her Daughter Have Been Bonding Over ‘Austin Powers’
The star shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex- Ben Affleck.
“If my house is any indication, you are busy, Mamas!—and we are here to help,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Whatever Back-to-School means for you this year—it’s here! 🎉 🙈🙃 If you’ve been hired to teach Reading, Writing and ’Rithmatic 😬—let us make your job as Snack Lady a whole lot easier— with homemade tasting deliciousness and without added sugar. We play well with others (hello, @pipsnacks & @partakefoods 🤗) or we’re happy on our own. If my house is any indication, you are busy, Mamas!—and we are here to help. ❤️🧡💛 @onceuponafarm 💚💙💜 #2020 #thejuggleisreal
On Friday’s episode of “Raising Good Humans“, Garner spoke about heading into the new school year. Violet is heading into her first year of high school virtually and has a “incredibly tough load of classes.”
RELATED: ‘The Office’ Cast React To Jennifer Garner Accidentally Filming Her Slo-Mo Emotional Response To The Series Finale
“I feel like the transition into school for her feels almost unfair because I know she’s going into a real crunch of a year, but without the anticipation of being with her classmates and just [physically] going to school first day,” Garner said. “I just want to help her shift gears in a healthy way, and also to set the boundaries that I would set if she had an early bus ride or whatever, that she does have to go to bed.”