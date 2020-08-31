Jennifer Garner Highlights The Struggles Of Parenting During The Pandemic With New Video

Jennifer Garner is opening up about parenting during the pandemic in a way only she can.

In an ad for her organic food company Once Upon a Farm, Garner rushed to get snack ready for her three kids, hops on a conference call and then has issues making a smoothie before just grabbing cold-pressed applesauce.

“Whatever Back-to-School means for you this year—it’s here! 🎉 🙈🙃 If you’ve been hired to teach Reading, Writing and ’Rithmatic 😬—let us make your job as Snack Lady a whole lot easier— with homemade tasting deliciousness and without added sugar,” she captioned the clip.

The star shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex- Ben Affleck.

“If my house is any indication, you are busy, Mamas!—and we are here to help,” she added.

On Friday’s episode of “Raising Good Humans“, Garner spoke about heading into the new school year. Violet is heading into her first year of high school virtually and has a “incredibly tough load of classes.”

“I feel like the transition into school for her feels almost unfair because I know she’s going into a real crunch of a year, but without the anticipation of being with her classmates and just [physically] going to school first day,” Garner said. “I just want to help her shift gears in a healthy way, and also to set the boundaries that I would set if she had an early bus ride or whatever, that she does have to go to bed.”