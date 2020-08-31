Gene Simmons Of KISS Joins Whistler, B.C., Band Onstage For Spontaneous Jam Session

By Jon Azpiri, Globalnews.ca.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
A group of local musicians in Whistler, B.C. got to jam with a rock and roll legend.

Last Saturday, the musicians were playing at The Album Café when they spotted KISS co-founder Gene Simmons in the audience.

They called him up onstage, where Simmons borrowed a bass guitar and jammed with the band while keeping a safe distance.

Simmons, who is married to Canadian actress and model Shannon Tweed, returned to the café this weekend for a repeat performance joined by his son, Nick.

At the end of the performance, Lymbertos jokingly kicked the rock legend off stage.

“We went through the whole night until the very end where I finally get to tell Gene Simmons, ‘Hey, you’re cut, buddy. Take a seat,’” he said.

Simmons didn’t seem to mind, leaving Lymbertos a US$20 tip.

“It was just an incredible night,” Lymbertos said. “It was a love fest, pretty much.”

