Clare Crawley Says She ‘Wants Respect’ In New Promo For ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16

Clare Crawley is laying down her requirements for love in a new promo video for season 16 of “The Bachelorette”.
“I’ve been down this road before,” says Crawley in the promo clip.
The reality TV star previously came in runner-up position in Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor”. Fans will remember that Crawley and Galavis had a bumpy relationship throughout the season.
“You think you know me,” she continues, before adding: “I want respect.”
“The Bachelorette” is getting an unprecedented shakeup after ABC cast a new lead for season 16, roughly two weeks into filming.
Crawley, who was announced as the Bachelorette in early March (before production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic), has been replaced with Tayshia Adams, ET has learned.
As ET previously reported, Crawley’s journey will “still be a part of” this season of the show. Fans will have to tune in to watch what happens with Crawley and the contestants, but ET has learned that the 39-year-old did fall for one of her men, which is why her time with the show came to an end.
“The Bachelorette” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
