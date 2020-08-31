Clare Crawley Says She ‘Wants Respect’ In New Promo For ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16

“I’ve been down this road before,” says Crawley in the promo clip.

The reality TV star previously came in runner-up position in Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor”. Fans will remember that Crawley and Galavis had a bumpy relationship throughout the season.

“You think you know me,” she continues, before adding: “I want respect.”

“The Bachelorette” is getting an unprecedented shakeup after ABC cast a new lead for season 16, roughly two weeks into filming.