LeToya Luckett Lived On Microwave Noodles And Slept In Car After Destiny’s Child Exit

LeToya Luckett has opened up on the challenging times she faced after leaving Destiny’s Child in 1999.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Least Favourite Destiny’s Child Song, Discusses A Possible Reunion

Luckett exited the girl group after a nasty spat with the band’s manager, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles.

Taking to Instagram Live on Sunday, the singer discussed how she found it hard to make a living after leaving the band as she never attended college.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, after DC I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was about 18 years old, I hadn’t live as a normal teenager, I hadn’t gone to college,” she admitted.

“I was staying at people’s houses … I slept in a car in LA while I was making my first [solo] album. Not a lot of nights, but a few.”

RELATED: ‘DWTS’: Beyonce Fans React To Sean Spicer’s Destiny’s Child Performance

Luckett also detailed how she lived in a hotel and survived by eating Oodles of Noodles.

She tearfully reminisced on “cooking them on a coffee pot at the hotel.”

Thankfully, Luckett finally got out of the hotel after landing the lead role in the 2010 movie “Preacher’s Kid”.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Talks Possibility Of New Destiny’s Child Music: I Like To Give Fans ‘Surprises’

She has since starred in a number of TV shows, and is now pregnant with her second child.