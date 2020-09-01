Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome A Baby Girl — See Her Adorable Name

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, last week.

The singer, who announced he was taking another break from social media back in December, shared a rare Instagram message to announce the birth.

Sheeran posted a pic of a tiny pair of socks and a blanket, alongside the caption: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mom and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2018, but are known to keep their relationship private.

The Sun reported the baby news last month, before Us Weekly then said a source told them: “They are keeping details of the baby’s sex and due date just to family until after the baby is born, which will be soon.

“Ed will make a great dad. He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family.”

Sheeran, who recently credited Seaborn for him now leading a much healthier lifestyle, started dating his childhood sweetheart, who he met in school, back in 2015. The couple announced their engagement in January 2018, before marrying in secret later that year at Sheeran’s estate in Framlingham, U.K.