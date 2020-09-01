‘The Bachelorette”s Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split: ‘I Still Have So Much Love For Him’

Becca Kufrin has confirmed she and Garrett Yrigoyen have called it quits after breakup rumours emerged online last month.

Kufrin shared the news on the podcast she co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay, “Bachelor Happy Hour”. She recorded the piece by herself, saying she “didn’t think it was fitting to bring anyone else into this conversation when my relationship was only made up of two people: myself and Garrett.”

The pair were together for two years.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” the “Bachelorette” star, who got engaged to Yrigoyen in season 14 of the reality show, shared, according to People.

Kufrin sparked rumours the pair had split after sharing a photo of herself without her engagement ring last month while she was back home in Minnesota.

“Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night,” Kufrin said. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Kufrin added that she and Yrigoyen have “finally come to terms with it,” and have “realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways.”

Kufrin continued: “It’s really hard to be sitting here talking with you all today and admitting this because I don’t think anyone is prepped for giving a public statement for a breakup.

“We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did,” she continued. “We really, truly did. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett. Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him. Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

E! News confirmed the split after Yrigoyen publicly showed his support for “Thin Blue Line”, a pro-police campaign linked with the Blue Lives Matter group. It was suggested at the time that Kufrin was “very upset” about the incident.

She then said in June she didn’t know where she and Yrigoyen stood after his controversial post.