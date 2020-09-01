Arnold Schwarzenegger Works Out To Taylor Swift And Gets Hilarious Reaction From Son Patrick

Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s workout mix is on point.

On Monday, the 73-year-old former governor of California shared a video of himself doing some T-bar rows, showing off his musical taste in the background.

As the “Terminator” star does his lifts, the sound of Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” can be heard.

The song choice prompted Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick to joke that his dad was “going crazy in the gym to Taylor Swift.”

The video also got a reaction from actor James Caan:

