Arnold Schwarzenegger Works Out To Taylor Swift And Gets Hilarious Reaction From Son Patrick

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s workout mix is on point.

On Monday, the 73-year-old former governor of California shared a video of himself doing some T-bar rows, showing off his musical taste in the background.

Old, but no obsolete. T-bar rows are one of my favorite exercises. Here’s some Monday motivation! pic.twitter.com/iBE2SVBhLt — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 31, 2020

As the “Terminator” star does his lifts, the sound of Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” can be heard.

The song choice prompted Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick to joke that his dad was “going crazy in the gym to Taylor Swift.”

Going crazy in the gym to Taylor Swift. Love It. Keep it up https://t.co/09H54CksbF — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) August 31, 2020

The video also got a reaction from actor James Caan: