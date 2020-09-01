Patrick Wilson Career Plans ‘Thwarted’ By Hilarious Viral Tweet While Dane DeHaan Thanks Him For Early Support

Patrick Wilson’s plan to not be famous has been revealed.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated “Little Children” actor went viral on Monday after responding to tweet.

User @Skoog had tweeted photos of Wilson along with the comment, “the mf really said i’m gonna be in a million movies but absolutely refuse to be famous.”

Taking the tweet in good fun, Wilson joked, that his career plans had been “thwarted.”

Dammit. My plan has been thwarted. https://t.co/rNTcGvEkTA — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 31, 2020

The viral fun was sweetened, though, when actor Dane DeHaan tweeted his appreciation of Wilson: “I basically owe my film career to him.”

In his wide-ranging career, Wilson has also appeared in “The Conjuring”, “Watchmen”, “Aquaman”, “Hard Candy”, “Girls” and many more films and TV series.