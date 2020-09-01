Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Honour Princess Diana As They Help Kids Plant Flowers During Charity Visit On Anniversary Of Her Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to the non-profit organization Assistance League of Los Angeles Monday.

The pair continue to do their bit amid the coronavirus pandemic, visiting the 100-year-old charity, which helps provide early-education services to children in need.

In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center’s garden, Harry and Meghan spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instil the importance of healthy eating. They also read books and listened to nursery music.

Through the Preschool Learning Center, Assistance League provides high-quality childcare to preschool children from low-income families to help them succeed. Its students are 3-5 in age.

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana during the visit, scattering Forget-Me-Not seeds — a favourite flower of the late princess — on the 23rd anniversary of her death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Center, donned face masks for the outing during which they got stuck right in, digging up soil with a group of children, who were also wearing PPE.

The school is just a few blocks from where Meghan attended middle and high school.