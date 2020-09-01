‘The Walking Dead’ Teases Big Character Death In Season 10 Finale Preview

The season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” is finally ready to drop.

After months of delays due to the coronavirus, the big finale is set to air on Oct. 4, and a new preview is teasing the death of another major character.

A #TWD Special Event – One Night Only The Whisperer War Final Showdown ☠️ WE ARE ALMOST THERE #TWDFAMILY! Hurry up Oct 4th pic.twitter.com/eQ9yuRgQQG — ɛʐɛӄɨɛʟ քǟʏȶօռ 😷 (@EzekielsPayton) August 31, 2020

The 30-second ad touts the final showdown in the so-called Whisperer War, with plenty of action and combat between humans, as well as the undead.

“We’re not all gonna make it through. But this is the only way,” Norman Reedus’ Daryl says.

Fans of “The Walking Dead” also have more to look forward to, with the sixth season of the spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” set to premiere Oct. 11.

“The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang has also teased, “We’re excited to announce an extended season 10, there will be six extra episodes to follow the finale in early 2021, if all goes well,” she said on a virtual panel at Comic-Con this year.