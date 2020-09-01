Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reflects On ‘Electric’ Response To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Debut: ‘I’ll Never Forget The Moment’

Kevin Feige reflects fondly on the moment Chadwick Boseman was introduced to the world as “Black Panther”.

Feige paid his respects to Boseman in People‘s “Chadwick Boseman’s Lasting Legacy” cover issue. The Marvel boss noted the atmosphere the day Boseman was officially announced as the film’s lead.

“I’ll never forget the moment where we introduced Chadwick for the first time as ‘Black Panther’,” Feige says. “We were at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood in 2014 for a big reveal of the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and when we brought Chadwick on stage, the response was just electric.”

The new cover story also features a touching 2017 quote from Boseman: “I definitely value the fact that I can change people’s lives on a given day.”

Boseman died on August 28 surrounded by family in his Los Angeles home. The “Marshall” star’s unexpected death rattled the globe. It was revealed Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and had privately battled it for years as it progressed to stage 4.

The beloved and talented actor earned two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his top-billing role in “Black Panther”. He was also renowned for his wonderful depictions of Jackie Robinson in “42”, James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall”.