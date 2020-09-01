Judi Dench Says She ‘Loathes’ Being Called A National Treasure

Judi Dench isn’t a fan of her epithet.

The actress, 85, who is often called a national treasure because of her 60-plus-year career, made an appearance on David Tennant’s podcast “David Tennant does a podcast with…” this week.

Dench said, when asked about the phrase, “I loathe those words, I loathe them,” the Daily Mail reported.

“It’s something very, very dusty behind a glass and in a corner. It’s a relic and I don’t want to be a relic.”

Dench also said she hates “playing parts that are expected”: “If a part comes through and it’s some old person dying in a chair somewhere, I think Oh no no, please not that.”

Dench added, “I’m looking for a lot of villains to play. I haven’t played enough.”

The star said that she doesn’t think she’ll ever get over her late husband Michael Williams, who died in 2001, despite being happy in her current relationship with David Mills.

“He [David] laughs about the same things but I suspect I shan’t ever get over Mikey. [Grief] changes who you are altogether. It’s like you’re walking along and there’s this enormous chasm in front of you.”