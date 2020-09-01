Johnny Depp Requests Delay In Defamation Trial To Film ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

Johnny Depp wants to get back to work.

The actor has filed for a motion to delay his upcoming defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in order to film “Fantastic Beasts 3” in London, England, according to documents published by The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Slams The Sun’s ‘One-Sided’ Story, Insists The Actor Is No ‘Wife-Beater’ During Final Day Of Libel Trial

At the moment, the trial is set to begin Jan. 11, 2021, and continue through March or June of that year.

According to the documents filed by Depp, shooting of the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel had originally been planned for well before the date of the trial but had been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current shooting date in London now conflicts with the trial, which is to be held in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The filing adds that, if Depp failed to comply with the shooting schedule set by Warner Bros., he could potentially face liability for breach of contract.

RELATED: Amber Heard Says It’s Been ‘Incredibly Painful’ To Relive Breakup With Johnny Depp During Libel Trial

In addition, the documents note that Heard was able to make adjustments in the court due to COVID-19 emergency orders.

A hearing regarding the new filing will take place on September 11.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in March 2019 over an op-ed she published in the Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”, in which he is not named.